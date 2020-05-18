Previous
Bar-Bers by rexcomu
Bar-Bers

Closed Monday and Sunday and all the other days too at the moment.

I may need to invest in an Alice band soon if lockdown isn't relaxed or the wind gets up again...
18th May 2020

RexComu

@rexcomu
