Photo 1683
View from the deckchair
The alternative view was Mrs Rex planting up some tubs.
I just lay there and did some blue sky thinking obvs...
27th May 2020
27th May 20
RexComu
@rexcomu
1686
photos
23
followers
17
following
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
Album
365
Camera
X100S
Taken
27th May 2020 5:28pm
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
seagull
,
sunshine
,
hawthorn
