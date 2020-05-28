Previous
Next
Rest and be thankful by rexcomu
Photo 1684

Rest and be thankful

As from tomorrow another six people can gather round them, 2m apart obvs. So they will need a bigger bench.

No information on how many dogs are allowed in the vicinity.
28th May 2020 28th May 20

RexComu

@rexcomu
461% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise