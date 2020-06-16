Previous
Wood 'n Leg by rexcomu
Wood 'n Leg

Discovered this down the beach. Not sure if it's an art installation, an entry for the Turner Prize, a self-isolation hut or merely someone tidying up.

It didn't look like it cost an arm and a leg to build it...
RexComu

