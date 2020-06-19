Previous
Coming soon by rexcomu
Photo 1705

Coming soon

A visit from Mrs Rex's cousin and her hubby this afternoon. We sat out in the garden with our coffee keeping our distance until it got too cold and overcast to be worth it. The rain arrived shortly afterwards.

We had all given up by that time...
19th June 2020 19th Jun 20

RexComu

@rexcomu
