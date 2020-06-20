Previous
Next
Nailed it! by rexcomu
Photo 1706

Nailed it!

I think that's the appropriate colloquialism these days.

Took advantage of the sunshine today and Mrs Rex's toes... and also the football back on TV.
20th June 2020 20th Jun 20

RexComu

@rexcomu
468% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise