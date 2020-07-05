Previous
Next
Picturesque-ish by rexcomu
Photo 1720

Picturesque-ish

Proof that the sun did make an appearance now and again today but not enough to encourage me to go outdoors.

Not when there was football and F1 on the TV...
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

RexComu

@rexcomu
471% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise