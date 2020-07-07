Previous
Watch out by rexcomu
Watch out

Surprisingly it didn't rain today which meant I had to cut the grass. No excuses allowed.

And to paraphrase the song, they've got a lot of covid in Brazil. Even Bolsonaro has caught it. Let's see if he can pass it off as nothing to worry about now.
RexComu

@rexcomu
