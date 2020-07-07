Sign up
Watch out
Surprisingly it didn't rain today which meant I had to cut the grass. No excuses allowed.
And to paraphrase the song, they've got a lot of covid in Brazil. Even Bolsonaro has caught it. Let's see if he can pass it off as nothing to worry about now.
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
RexComu
@rexcomu
365
X100S
Taken
7th July 2020 6:03pm
b&w
grass
beach
mono
