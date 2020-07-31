Two way traffic

It was supposed to be a warm, sunny day but this side of the Forth wasn't on message as clouds kept getting in the way, but it was warm I'll give you that. In the meantime a text message from the daughter asking if we fancied having the three amigos for a Saturday night sleep-over was delivered. Apparently there was an important barbeque to attend that might well extend into the evening. This meant a shopping trip was needed to stock up on essentials for the sleep-over such as fizzy juice, crisps and sweets.



Mrs Rex did the shopping while I stayed outside in the car park checking on mask compliance...