Photo 1747
In control
They arrived with a PS4, an XBox One and a Nintendo Switch. A pooled resource, subject to bargaining rights of course, and it keeps them amused. The days of reading them a story are long gone.
Doesn't do a lot for the broadband speed though...
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
0
0
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X100S
Taken
1st August 2020 5:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
grandchildren
,
childminding
,
game-boy
