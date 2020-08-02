Previous
Bags of style by rexcomu
Photo 1748

Bags of style

Sunday papers and morning rolls bought. The three amigos fed and returned home then food followed by feet up in front of the TV.

No idea what these two did. Although they seem to be co-operating.
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

RexComu

@rexcomu
479% complete

