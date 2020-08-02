Sign up
Photo 1748
Bags of style
Sunday papers and morning rolls bought. The three amigos fed and returned home then food followed by feet up in front of the TV.
No idea what these two did. Although they seem to be co-operating.
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
0
0
RexComu
@rexcomu
1750
photos
23
followers
17
following
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X100S
Taken
2nd August 2020 3:43pm
Tags
shopping
,
people
,
sunshine
,
streetscene
