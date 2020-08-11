Previous
Helping hand by rexcomu
Photo 1757

Helping hand

Some people make going for a walk more difficult than it needs to be.
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

RexComu

@rexcomu
kali ace
i have someone like that in my life...
September 26th, 2020  
