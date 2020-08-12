Sign up
Photo 1758
Slip past
What a night that was, thunder, lightning, floods, landslips, road closures and deaths. Today the sun was shining as the clear up started. What a difference eight hours or so can make.
And as you can see, no obstacle deters the determined fitness fanatic
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
RexComu
@rexcomu
1759
photos
23
followers
17
following
1752
1753
1754
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
Tags
b&w
,
mono
,
runner
,
caravans
,
landslip
,
kinghorn
kali
ace
that doesnt look good for those in the houses
September 26th, 2020
