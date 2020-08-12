Previous
Slip past by rexcomu
Photo 1758

Slip past

What a night that was, thunder, lightning, floods, landslips, road closures and deaths. Today the sun was shining as the clear up started. What a difference eight hours or so can make.

And as you can see, no obstacle deters the determined fitness fanatic
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

RexComu

@rexcomu
481% complete

kali ace
that doesnt look good for those in the houses
September 26th, 2020  
