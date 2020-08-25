Previous
Next
T time by rexcomu
Photo 1770

T time

Nothing to do but watch the rain fall and the wind blow the leaves off the trees today as Francis blew through. And have some tea while doing it.

The packaging was more tasteful than the content.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

RexComu

@rexcomu
485% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise