Caught by rexcomu
Photo 1771

Caught

The Scottish Government were offering counselling and support to those trees traumatised by Storm Francis yesterday.
or
Network Rail were putting up a fence.

Which seems the most plausible to you..?
26th August 2020

RexComu

@rexcomu
