Previous
Next
Not to scale by rexcomu
Photo 1772

Not to scale

We went shopping today, Nothing fishy about that, or that Shaun's moustache interferes with wearing his mask properly.

I have the same problem.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

RexComu

@rexcomu
485% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise