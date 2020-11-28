Previous
Aye Candy by rexcomu
Aye Candy

A sunny, cold day that included a trip into Burntisland for some artisan bread and some cod from the fishmonger and a quick photograph of what people will put up with for a cigarette.

At least he didn't have to queue.
28th November 2020 28th Nov 20

RexComu

@rexcomu
