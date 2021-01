Fortuitous

Stopped for a quick shot of this on the way to B&Q. As the first of December approaches our house now goes into decorating mode for Christmas and paint and soft furnishings must be purchased. For me, I'm just happy to decorate the christmas tree and leave it at that but it doesn't work like that in this family. At least on Mrs Rex's side of the family that is.



It would help if we could agree on a colour for the walls, if we did they might be painted by Christmas...