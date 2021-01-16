Previous
Not waving but drowning by rexcomu
Photo 1899

Not waving but drowning

Not sure what she was waiting for.

Nobody heard him, the dead man,
But still he lay moaning:
I was much further out than you thought
And not waving but drowning.

Poor chap, he always loved larking
And now he’s dead
It must have been too cold for him his heart gave way,
They said.

Oh, no no no, it was too cold always
(Still the dead one lay moaning)
I was much too far out all my life
And not waving but drowning.

Stevie Smith, 1902–1971.
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

RexComu

@rexcomu
521% complete

