Previous
Next
Sunshine by rexcomu
Photo 1901

Sunshine

...came softly through my window today, but only because I had to get up to answer the phone.

Bloody call centres!

The sunshine didn't last either.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

RexComu

@rexcomu
521% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise