Murky by rexcomu
Murky

The mist made way for the rain on our shopping trip to the bright lights of the retail park. Some croissants and caramel eclairs were bought as a reward for braving the elements.

Oh, and some fruit was bought too.
20th January 2021

RexComu

@rexcomu
