Disappointment

After yesterday's rain turned to snow overnight and the Queensferry Crossing (why it's called a crossing and not a bridge remains a mystery to me) was closed due falling ice (again) resulting in Mrs Rex's journey to work being abandoned, I was looking forward to a nice wintry scene to photograph once I woke up.



By the time I got round to it most of the snow had disappeared and the ice from the Queenferry Crossing too.