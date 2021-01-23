Previous
Lat for the sky by rexcomu
Lat for the sky

Russell headed back to his digs on the train today after five weeks of sharing our bubble. Perhaps the bubble was wearing a bit thin after that length of time.

It was a bit late for my planned shot of a sunset...
