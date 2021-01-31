Watching brief

Acting on a tip off from a reliable? source the news was that Humpback whales had been spotted off the coast at Kinghorn. Of course I immediately ignored that news and went for rolls and the Sunday papers instead. I stare at this stretch of the river often enough without devoting a whole day to it. Others were more enthusiastic, not to mention optimistic, as they were still there at sunset searching more in hope than expectation for a glimpse of a humped back in the distance or perhaps a plume of spray.



I found exactly what I was expecting to see. Eternal optimists...