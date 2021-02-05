Previous
Blue on blue by rexcomu
Photo 1918

Blue on blue

It arrived today in all its blueness with my appointment for 'the jab'.
This Monday coming it is, which seemed to me to be cutting it a bit fine but I suppose I've nothing better to be doing.

It's not as if I've got any plans for the foreseeable future in the diary anyway.
