Photo 1918
Blue on blue
It arrived today in all its blueness with my appointment for 'the jab'.
This Monday coming it is, which seemed to me to be cutting it a bit fine but I suppose I've nothing better to be doing.
It's not as if I've got any plans for the foreseeable future in the diary anyway.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
RexComu
@rexcomu
1919
photos
1918
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X100S
Taken
5th February 2021 6:11pm
Tags
blue
,
plate
,
envelope
,
vaccination
,
fruitful
