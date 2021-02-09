Sign up
Photo 1922
Not a surprise
After yesterday escapade this view from the bedroom window wasn't entirely unexpected when I opened the curtains. The snow was deep enough for Mrs Rex not to attempt the drive to work and then spend the rest of the day feeling guilty about it
The seagulls I fully expected to see – always.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
RexComu
@rexcomu
1924
photos
21
followers
16
following
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
Views
2
2
Album
365
Camera
X100S
Taken
9th February 2021 8:53am
Tags
snow
,
clouds
,
seagulls
,
garden
,
moresnow
