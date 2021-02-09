Previous
Not a surprise

After yesterday escapade this view from the bedroom window wasn't entirely unexpected when I opened the curtains. The snow was deep enough for Mrs Rex not to attempt the drive to work and then spend the rest of the day feeling guilty about it

The seagulls I fully expected to see – always.
