Photo 2032
Leaving
They left at 5pm carrying their essentials with them.
It was nice having them around the place while it lasted.
30th May 2021
30th May 21
0
0
RexComu
@rexcomu
2032
photos
24
followers
19
following
556% complete
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
Views
1
1
Album
365
Camera
X100S
Taken
30th May 2021 4:50pm
Tags
b&w
,
blackandwhite
,
mono
,
grandchildren
,
interior
,
bunnyhugger
