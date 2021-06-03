Previous
Wink by rexcomu
Photo 2036

Wink

It's been emotional.
No sign of the sun today.
This was as sunny as it got.
A net gain I suppose.

That'll put the tin lid on it for the day I think...
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

RexComu

@rexcomu
558% complete

CAT Carter19 ace
I'm intrigued. Now following.
June 8th, 2021  
