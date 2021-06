Oops, we did it again...

Almost 23 years to the day since I stood in the Stade de France and watched Tom Boyd's own goal deliver the win to the world champions Brazil I sat in front of the TV and watched Scotland find yet another way to lose a football match in their first international competition since then. I still haven't got over 1998 so god knows how long this latest misadventure is going to take to get over.



The worst part is, we still have two games left to play...