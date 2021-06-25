Previous
Steam Dreams by rexcomu
Photo 2058

Steam Dreams

Another day with no football on TV. Reduced to trainspotting as the Flying Scotsman made its way through Fife. The nostalgia was somewhat reduced by the diesel locomotive pushing from the rear.

We could have done with a few flying scotsmen on Tuesday against Croatia.
25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

RexComu

@rexcomu
