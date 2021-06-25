Sign up
Photo 2058
Steam Dreams
Another day with no football on TV. Reduced to trainspotting as the Flying Scotsman made its way through Fife. The nostalgia was somewhat reduced by the diesel locomotive pushing from the rear.
We could have done with a few flying scotsmen on Tuesday against Croatia.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
0
0
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
X100S
Taken
25th June 2021 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
bridge
,
people
,
steam
,
trains
,
mono
,
blink-and-you-miss-it
