Post traumatic stress by rexcomu
Photo 2060

Post traumatic stress

There was no light to be seen and the dog didn't get to pee on the post. Later the Czech Republic beat the Netherlands 2-0, exactly the same score they beat us by.

Does that mean we are as good as the Dutch or are they as bad as us?
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

RexComu

@rexcomu
