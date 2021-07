Posing

It seemed like a good idea last week when the sun was shining to book lunch at The Dormy in Gleneagles for today. We were having second thoughts as we drove up there through the pouring rain. It eased up enough for us to get inside without getting soaked. No sign of any golfers though, too wet even for them. Turns out they were all inside eating lunch.



I'd forgotten how expensive a bit of posing can be....