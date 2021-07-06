Sign up
Photo 2069
Hell
It was a lot wetter and colder than hell today under the leaden skies and heavy rain. The return of the fairground after two years of Covid restrictions has to be the reason for the weather obviously, not global warming...
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
0
0
RexComu
@rexcomu
2071
photos
27
followers
19
following
2064
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X100S
Taken
6th July 2021 4:56pm
Tags
b&w
,
people
,
mono
,
fairground
