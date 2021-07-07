Previous
Park life by rexcomu
Park life

Highlight of the day, two new tyres for Mrs Rex's car costing the price of two budget return flights to Majorca. Stopped off at the park on the way home for a wander in the sunshine while it lasted then home for tea and a watch of the football on TV
