Photo 2070
Park life
Highlight of the day, two new tyres for Mrs Rex's car costing the price of two budget return flights to Majorca. Stopped off at the park on the way home for a wander in the sunshine while it lasted then home for tea and a watch of the football on TV
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
0
0
RexComu
@rexcomu
2071
photos
27
followers
19
following
2
365
X100S
7th July 2021 4:15pm
Tags
b&w
,
park
,
people
,
mono
