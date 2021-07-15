Sign up
Photo 2078
Living the high life
This is Scotland. No matter how hot it gets there will always be people who need the security of a coat or top in case there is a wee breeze off the sea.
These two are no exception.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
2084
Views
6
6
Album
365
Camera
X100S
Taken
15th July 2021 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
hot
,
balcony
,
people
,
sunshine
,
streetphotography
