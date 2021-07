In Limbo

We were supposed to be child minding today but a change of plan meant that our services were no longer required. Apparently it was less of an organisational hassle for their parents to just take them to the BBQ with them than leave them with us. Which was fine, but it left us at a loose end and with more food in the fridge than usual. At least it was a nice day to relax and be left to your own devices with a fridge full of food.



If only I'd got some beer in.