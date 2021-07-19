Sign up
Photo 2082
"Freedom Day"
Except for those of us in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland where it's not quite the same thing, or even on the same day.
A lot of mixed messages around at the moment...
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
