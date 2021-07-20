Previous
Be prepared by rexcomu
Photo 2083

Be prepared

Milk? Check.
Sugar? Check.
Thermos? Check.
Table? Check.
Bench? Check.
Conversation?

Er, let me get back to you on that...
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

RexComu

@rexcomu
570% complete

