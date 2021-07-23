Previous
Bird watching by rexcomu
Photo 2086

Bird watching

Mostly seagulls it has to be said.

Later an unsuccessful attempt to photograph a weird moonrise.

That was it for the day – and night.
RexComu

@rexcomu
