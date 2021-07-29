Previous
Slow day by rexcomu
Photo 2092

Slow day

It was very quiet around here today, although that may be down to the time of day and the clouds, something we haven't seen much of in the last couple of weeks.

Still warm enough to sit out and watch boats float out to sea. At least the RNLI aren't too far away should they need them
RexComu

