Photo 2098
Against the light
A day of loafing about in the sunshine and it was hot enough for hordes of flying ants to make their presence felt as I headed out for a photograph so I headed for the beach to escape them.
It's just the dogs and seagulls you have to worry about down there.
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
0
0
RexComu
@rexcomu
2098
photos
27
followers
19
following
574% complete
View this month »
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
2098
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
X100S
Taken
4th August 2021 6:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
shadows
,
beach
,
clouds
,
people
,
sunshine
,
kinghorn
,
dogwalking
