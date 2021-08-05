Previous
Other fruit not available
Other fruit not available

Missing the sun today.

In the meantime Boris was blowing hard at an offshore wind farm in the Moray Firth. Something about Margaret Thatcher and coal mines I believe. That'll go down well in certain communities...
RexComu

