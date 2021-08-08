Previous
Next
Thistle have to do... by rexcomu
Photo 2102

Thistle have to do...

Typical Sunday.

Papers, brunch, food delivery, rain.
Then the Olympic closing ceremony on TV. Unlike the events at least I was awake for that.
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

RexComu

@rexcomu
576% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise