Previous
12 / 365
PUMPKIN STEM
Pumpkin with its stem attached. Still retaining its orange flesh.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
RGHunt
@rghunt
Short and sweet. I love to travel and take photographs. In a slump and I need to re-engergize myself. My first 365 was a huge success...
12
photos
0
followers
0
following
3% complete
View this month »
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
New 365 project
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
17th November 2025 5:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
orange
,
pumpkin
,
stem
,
flesh
