Secret Access Chamber by rhb
Secret Access Chamber

This curious, padlocked chamber is set into an otherwise blank concrete wall which supports an elevated section of the M4. It is further camouflaged by being contained within a substantial example of street art.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Robert Barker

@rhb
