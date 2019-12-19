Previous
Greg & Suzanne by rhoing
Greg & Suzanne

Dear friends.
My surgeon almost 19 years ago.
Vacationed with them in Maui 5+ years ago.
Going to Alaska with them in a couple months to — we hope — see a Northern Lights show.

19th December 2019 19th Dec 19

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 39+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter!
