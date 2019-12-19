Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3044
Greg & Suzanne
Dear friends.
My surgeon
almost 19 years ago.
Vacationed with them in Maui 5+ years ago.
Going to Alaska with them in a couple months to — we hope — see a Northern Lights show.
[ IMG_9903S16x12ARtm :: flash :: 60mm ]
19th December 2019
19th Dec 19
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 39+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
3044
photos
46
followers
33
following
833% complete
View this month »
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
19th December 2019 7:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
friends
,
flash
,
tmfriends
,
tm60mm
,
tmsuzanne
,
tmflash
,
tmgreg
