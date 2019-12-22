Sign up
Photo 3046
Christmastime with a 2-year old!
We arrived yesterday to spend Christmas with the four kids and this little girls. Her speech has really exploded since we were here for her 2nd birthday 2+ months ago. Such fun!
[ IMG_9967Cs12x8tm :: 60mm :: flash ]
22nd December 2019
22nd Dec 19
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 39+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter!
3046
photos
46
followers
33
following
Tags
flash
,
granddaughter
,
grandchild
,
tm60mm
,
tmgranddaughter
