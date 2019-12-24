Sign up
Photo 3047
Christmas Eve pig tail braids
Compliments of Mimi (Grandma Clare).
[ IMG_0074S12x8Sctm :: 55mm :: flash ]
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 39+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter!
Tags
flash
,
granddaughter
,
grandchild
,
selective-coloring
,
tmselectivecoloring
,
tmflash
,
tm17-55mm
,
tmgranddaughter
