Saying good-bye

Filling in a gap from five years ago.



From the photos—

Last night we were in Massachusetts.

Tomorrow we’re in Ohio.

This is in the morning, so this must be “good-bye.”



But I’m curious why Clare is wearing her seat belt in the back seat. Hmm.



Google Photos to the rescue! The photo was taken while we were on the Mystic Valley Parkway. Aha! Steve was driving Clare and me to the airport! I took this photo from the front seat (which partially explains why it’s such a lousy photo).



Pre-pandemic when we were still flying between home and Massachusetts.



[ IMG_20191227_075011906_LE15tm :: cell phone ]