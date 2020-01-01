Sign up
Photo 3054
Harp, detail
Our friend's instrument.
»
A previous post
(9 years ago)
»
See Nathan's series for building one!
New Year's Day lasagna. Clare & I learned Raymond's recipe:
no ricotta!
[ IMG_20200101_160450509S675x9tm :: cell phone ]
1st January 2020
1st Jan 20
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 39+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
Tags
music
,
instrument
,
harp
,
tm-moto
