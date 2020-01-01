Previous
Harp, detail by rhoing
Photo 3054

Harp, detail

Our friend's instrument.
» A previous post (9 years ago)
» See Nathan's series for building one!
New Year's Day lasagna. Clare & I learned Raymond's recipe: no ricotta!

[ IMG_20200101_160450509S675x9tm :: cell phone ]
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 39+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, and a granddaughter! I...
836% complete

Photo Details

